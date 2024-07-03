Short Interest in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expands By 13.7%

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,890,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 21,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 685,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

