Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Rises By 8.7%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Expensify

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 135,158 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,737.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,989,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,466. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 24,529 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,567.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,816,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,234,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 935,542 shares of company stock worth $1,406,410 and sold 592,437 shares worth $918,632. 17.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

