Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Rises By 5.2%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 90,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.