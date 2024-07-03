Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Rises By 5.2%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTQI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 90,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
