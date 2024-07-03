Short Interest in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Decreases By 6.7%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FMST traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.30.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.