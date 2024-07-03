Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expands By 9.2%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of G stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,233. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

