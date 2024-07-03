Short Interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Declines By 5.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 446,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.1 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 4,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,650. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.92. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 256.43%. Research analysts forecast that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment will post -9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

