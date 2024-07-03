Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Rises By 7.9%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.56. The stock had a trading volume of 349,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.49. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after buying an additional 664,979 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

