Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Increases By 14.8%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $280,406. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,009,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HilleVax by 328.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,241 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLVX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.22.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

