Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Increases By 14.8%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Transactions at HilleVax
In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,890,711.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $280,406. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HilleVax by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,009,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HilleVax by 328.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,241 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at $2,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Stock Performance
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.