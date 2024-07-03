Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Grows By 13.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 447,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth approximately $4,458,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 184,123 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 63,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,836. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

