Short Interest in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Increases By 13.8%

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

IDR opened at €10.73 ($11.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.78. Idaho Strategic Resources has a twelve month low of €4.48 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of €10.99 ($11.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.06 ($0.06) by €0.11 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €4.90 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Swallow sold 140,687 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of €8.39 ($9.02), for a total transaction of €1,180,363.93 ($1,269,208.53). Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,546 shares in the company, valued at €10,097,750.94 ($10,857,796.71). The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant A. Brackebusch sold 3,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of €9.50 ($10.22), for a total transaction of €28,813.50 ($30,982.26). Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately €1,224,768.50 ($1,316,955.38). The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,337 shares of company stock worth $1,304,362 in the last three months. 12.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idaho Strategic Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.71% of Idaho Strategic Resources worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

