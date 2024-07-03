Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Decreases By 10.3%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,400 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 844,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,017. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

