Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Decreases By 5.7%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in InMode by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,863 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in InMode by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,940,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 261,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 240,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900,831 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 902,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. InMode has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

