Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Drops By 11.7%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,177. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IVAC
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intevac
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.