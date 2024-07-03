Short Interest in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Drops By 11.7%

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,177. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Intevac by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

