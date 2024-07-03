Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Expands By 6.3%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,651. InvenTrust Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

