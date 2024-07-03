Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Expands By 13.2%

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 112,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

