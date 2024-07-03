Short Interest in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) Declines By 5.7%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 91,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,495,924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,199,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FXI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,689,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,628,605. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54.

