Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases By 15.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

