Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases By 15.7%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $4.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
