Short Interest in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Rises By 7.1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance
IGI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. 7,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,678. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.79.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
