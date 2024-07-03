SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,647 shares of company stock worth $129,803. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after buying an additional 214,089 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $535.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

