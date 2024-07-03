Siacoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $254.13 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,383.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00620279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00123688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00275383 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00044247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00071149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,603,945,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,576,093,934 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

