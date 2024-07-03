Siacoin Price Hits $0.0044 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $253.67 million and $2.79 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00618650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00119597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00274948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,605,385,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,576,942,844 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

