Sidoti Csr Comments on Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Martin Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.80 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMLP stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

