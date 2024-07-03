Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,925,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,962,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $52,976,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,445,000 after buying an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 656,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,646,000 after buying an additional 181,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,300,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the last quarter.

SIG opened at $86.87 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

