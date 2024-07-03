Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

