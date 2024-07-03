Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.76

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
Sims Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Articles
