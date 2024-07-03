Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.89. 340,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,824. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 75.26 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

