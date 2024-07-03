Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,339,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 23,629,559 shares.The stock last traded at $3.36 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $32,797.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after purchasing an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 218,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,747,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 768,570 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

