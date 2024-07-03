SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

SiTime Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $128.24 on Friday. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $438,842.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $438,842.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,988.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,602.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,845,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in SiTime by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

