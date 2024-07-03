Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,379 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. 12,191,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,054,211. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

