Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,732 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 12.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LG Display by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

LG Display Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 87,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LG Display last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

