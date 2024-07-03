Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in AstraZeneca by 100.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 184.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

