Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,594 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $138.35. 219,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,188. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

