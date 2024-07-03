Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after buying an additional 1,242,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

