Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.63. 904,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,696. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

