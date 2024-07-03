Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94,643.2% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,012,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,604,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

