Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 80,788 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIVE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 1,123,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,866. The company has a market capitalization of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.