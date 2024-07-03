SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

