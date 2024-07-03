Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.60

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Spectris Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

