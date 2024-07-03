Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $61.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Spire has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spire by 275.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 229,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Spire by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spire by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

