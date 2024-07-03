Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $24.41. Spyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 17,413 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYRE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.94.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

