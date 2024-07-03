SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About SSAB AB (publ)

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.64%.

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.