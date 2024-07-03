Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SMT) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 123,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 667% from the average daily volume of 16,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in funding a portfolio of first ranking mortgages that generated returns. The company was formerly known as Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation and changed its name to Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp.

