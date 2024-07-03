Stapp Wealth Management Pllc Sells 91 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 67,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $140.16.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.