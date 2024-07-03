State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 35,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.57. 1,219,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.