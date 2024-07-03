State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $175.71. 1,649,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

