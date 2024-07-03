State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $26.37 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 656,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 254,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

VZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,653,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,843,182. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.