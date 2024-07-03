State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $28.63 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 198,545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,250,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

INTC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. 24,065,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,464,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.25. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

