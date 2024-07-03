State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $36.64 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,232 shares of company stock valued at $21,436,741. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $606.99. 491,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

