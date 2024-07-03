State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 743,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,305. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

