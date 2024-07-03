State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 51,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,414.06.

TDG traded up $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,284.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,017. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,305.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,190.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

